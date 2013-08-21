LONDON Aug 21 Britain's defence ministry is in
talks with two consortiums - led by U.S engineers CH2M Hill and
Bechtel - that are competing to run its 159 billion pound ($249
billion) equipment buying programme to cut delays and cost
overruns.
A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman said on Wednesday it
was taking forward commercial negotiations with the CH2M
Hill-led group that also consists of British firms WS Atkins
and Serco Group as well as with Bechtel,
supported by PricewaterhouseCoopers and PA Consulting.
Reuters reported last month the government was set to choose
firms for formal discussions and would cut down the number from
a list of about 20 interested parties that included QinetiQ
and Balfour Beatty.
Britain will be the first country to outsource negotiations
with arms makers such as BAE Systems and Finmeccanica
should it proceed with plans to put the Defence
Equipment and Support unit in the hands of a private contractor.
At a time of austerity, the government wants to reform the
way the unit buys equipment, a process that has been beset for
decades by cost overruns. It is still considering another option
known as 'DE&S plus', for which it has not provided details but
has described as an "improvement of the status quo."
The DE&S accounted for almost half of the Ministry of
Defence's (MoD) 34.4 billion pound budget last year and
Britain expects to spend 159 billion pounds on military
equipment between 2012 and 2022.
CH2M Hill's chief executive Lee McIntire resigned as a
non-executive director of BAE Systems on Tuesday to avoid any
potential conflict of interest due to the bid.
An Aug. 15 notice published on the government' Defence
Contracts Online website showed that the government hopes to
issue the contract on Sept. 17 next year. The value of the
contract has not been disclosed.