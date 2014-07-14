(Adds Cameron quotes, details)
FARNBOROUGH, July 14 Britain will invest 1.1
billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in defence equipment such as
surveillance aircraft, Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Monday, to enable it to better respond to threats including
terrorism and cyber attacks.
Britain has cut defence spending by around 8 percent over
the last four years as part of a government plan to reduce a
record budget deficit. Spending cuts have included shrinking the
size of the armed forces by around one sixth.
The new investment, which is being funded from savings made
by the Ministry of Defence, includes 800 million pounds for
intelligence and surveillance equipment as Britain seeks to
adapt its forces to deal with changing threats.
"It is not massed tanks on the European mainland we need,
but the latest in cyber warfare, unmanned aircraft technology
and Special Forces capability. That is what we are investing in
today," Cameron wrote in The Telegraph newspaper ahead of a
visit to the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.
"It includes the latest in cyber defence technology and
surveillance aircraft that can fly over areas such as the Horn
of Africa, identifying any terror threats to the UK and our
allies."
The government plans to extend to 2018 the lifetime of its
Sentinel surveillance system, which it had proposed retiring
from service next year as part of a defence review which
identified a range of cost-saving measures.
Sentinel is a Royal Air Force reconnaissance and
surveillance aircraft based on the ultra long-range Bombardier
Global Express business jet.
Among its wide-ranging missions was a deployment in May to
assist in the search for kidnapped schoolgirls in Nigeria.
Defence firm Raytheon on Monday gave details of how it would
support the ministry's plan to extend Sentinel's lifespan.
"These improvements include Sentinel's ability to more
effectively support surveillance in the maritime domain, through
the incorporation of software enhancements to the current dual
mode radar, over the next two years," Raytheon UK said.
There will also be a 300-million-pound investment to include
equipping Britain's Typhoon fighter jets with next-generation
radars, known as E-Scan.
"Having a modern, technological, advanced and flexible armed
forces to protect and advance these interests is not national
vanity, it is national necessity," Cameron said.
The government also set out plans to boost Britain's defence
industry, which employs more than 160,000 people and generated
9.8 billion pounds in exports in 2013.
This will include 4 million pounds for a maritime
intelligence-focused centre in Portsmouth where scientists,
engineers and naval specialists will work to develop technology
for use in autonomous unmanned boats and submarines.
($1 = 0.5877 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely)