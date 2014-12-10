LONDON Dec 10 NATO patrol planes helped Britain
scour the waters off its western Scottish coast after a
submarine's periscope was spotted, in a search reminiscent of
the Cold War, media reported.
Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it had received
NATO help in an operation, but declined to go into further
details.
News of the operation, first reported in Aviation Week,
comes amid growing tensions between Western powers and Russia
over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
A squadron of Russian warships entered the English Channel
last month and Sweden said it had proof a foreign submarine was
operating illegally in its waters in October.
A periscope was spotted in waters where Royal Navy
submarines normally surface as they head in or out of a base at
Faslane, home to Britain's nuclear deterrent, Aviation Week
reported.
It said planes from France, America and Canada were involved
in the search in late November and early this month.
"NATO partners have provided assistance for the operation of
maritime patrol aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth for a limited
period with the Royal Navy. We do not discuss the detail of
maritime operations," the MoD said in a statement late on
Tuesday.
Britain has not had its own specialist maritime patrol
aircraft since scrapping its Nimrod programme as part of a
defence review in 2010.
The MoD did not confirm the NATO planes were looking for a
submarine or when the operation took place. Aviation Week said
it was not clear whether the submarine being hunted had entered
British territorial waters.
More than 200 troops, stealth ships and helicopters searched
Baltic waters off the Swedish capital Stockholm in October after
reports of foreign "underwater activity".
That operation reawakened memories of the final years of the
Cold War when Sweden repeatedly hunted suspected Soviet
submarines along its coast with depth charges.
