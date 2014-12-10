(Adds Estonian incident, NATO interceptions)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Dec 10 NATO allies sent patrol planes to
help Britain scour the waters off its western Scottish coast
after a submarine's periscope was spotted, in a search
reminiscent of the Cold War, media reported.
Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it had received
help from NATO allies in an operation, but declined to go into
further details.
Reports that searches took place in late November and early
December, which first appeared in Aviation Week, come amid
growing tensions between Western powers and Russia over its role
in the Ukraine crisis.
A squadron of Russian warships entered the English Channel
last month and Sweden said it had proof a foreign submarine was
operating illegally in its waters in October.
A periscope was spotted in waters where Royal Navy
submarines normally surface as they head in or out of a base at
Faslane, home to Britain's nuclear deterrent, Aviation Week
reported.
It said planes from France, the United States and Canada
were involved in the search.
"NATO partners have provided assistance for the operation of
maritime patrol aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth for a limited
period with the Royal Navy. We do not discuss the detail of
maritime operations," the MoD said in a statement late on
Tuesday.
Britain has not had its own specialist maritime patrol
aircraft since scrapping its Nimrod programme as part of a
defence review in 2010.
The MoD did not confirm the planes were looking for a
submarine or when the operation took place. Aviation Week said
it was not clear whether the submarine being hunted had entered
British territorial waters.
The Estonian defence forces said the country's foreign
ministry had called in the Russian ambassador to protest after a
Russian military plane entered Estonia's airspace on Tuesday.
Fighter jets from NATO's Baltic air policing mission carried
out several intercepts of Russian military aircraft in
international airspace over the Baltic sea and off the coast of
Norway on both Monday and Sunday, a spokeswoman for the military
alliance said.
More than 200 troops, stealth ships and helicopters searched
Baltic waters off the Swedish capital Stockholm in October after
reports of foreign "underwater activity".
That operation reawakened memories of the final years of the
Cold War when Sweden repeatedly hunted suspected Soviet
submarines along its coast with depth charges.
