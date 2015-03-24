By Kylie MacLellan
| LONDON, March 24
LONDON, March 24 Britain's defence plans are
inadequate to address a dramatic rise in global security threats
and a challenge from Russia on Europe's doorstep, a committee of
lawmakers said on Tuesday, warning the country risked retreating
into isolation.
Under plans set out by the Conservative-led coalition
government shortly after it took office in 2010, Britain has cut
defence spending by around 8 percent in real terms and shrunk
the size of the armed forces by around one sixth.
Parliament's Defence Committee said those plans were "no
longer adequate" as they assumed Britain would not need 'Cold
War' capacities to engage in state-on-state conflict, and troops
would only be deployed long-term in one country at a time.
"The UK's current defence assumptions are not sufficient for
this changed environment ... Now there is a requirement to
support stability in a dozen different theatres simultaneously,
and to engage with both unconventional and conventional
threats," the committee said in a report published on Tuesday.
"For the first time in twenty years, an advanced military
state has challenged the borders of European nations, and the
security challenges in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia
have increased dramatically in scale and complexity ... The UK
cannot afford to ignore these challenges and retreat to
isolation."
Both Britain's main political parties have committed to
holding a defence review if they are in government after a
close-fought national election on May 7.
The committee said a failure by Britain to continue to
commit to NATO's target of spending 2 percent of gross domestic
product on defence would undermine the alliance and have an
"extremely damaging" impact on Britain's credibility as a
military ally.
Maritime surveillance was a "crucial gap" in Britain's
capabilities which must be rebuilt alongside things such as
training in nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological
warfare, the committee said. New capabilities to respond to
threats such as cyber attacks also needed developing, it said.
"It is vital to rethink the fundamental assumptions of our
defence planning, if we are to help arrest the descent into
chaos, which threatens to spread from the Western Mediterranean
to the Black Sea," the committee warned.
(Editing by Andrew Osborn and Dominic Evans)