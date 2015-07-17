FAIRFORD, England, July 17 Japan brought its submarine hunter aircraft to a British airshow on Friday, signalling its intention to compete for a potential multi-billion dollar contract.

Britain has not formally decided it will buy new maritime patrol planes, but is under pressure to do so to ensure it can carry out aerial hunts for submarines after retiring a former programme in 2011.

A UK government defence and security review due to conclude later this year could state the need for a new maritime patrol force to replace the Nimrod, which tracked Soviet undersea activity during the Cold War.

The Japanese P-1, made by Kawasaki Heavy Industries , is one contender. Boeing could offer its P-8 Poseidon, and Airbus has an option based on its C-295 military aircraft.

After decades of restraint under a pacifist constitution since the end of World War Two, Japan, is starting to try to export more arms.

The P-1 is due to fly at the Royal International Air Tattoo in central England on Saturday, in what would be the first time a Japanese military plane has participated in a European flying display.

A spokesman for Japan's air force told reporters on Friday it was up to Britain to decide on the P-1's suitability for any requirement it might have.

Britain's decision comes at a time of rising tensions with Russia. Royal Air Force fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept Russian long-range bombers in recent months, and there have also been reports of suspected submarines in Swedish and Finnish waters, fuelling regional concerns. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)