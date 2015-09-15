LONDON, Sept 15 U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin Corp could offer Britain a cheap option for patrol aircraft, its business development manager told Reuters, as competition heats up ahead of an expected announcement later this year.

A UK government defence and security review due to conclude later this year could state the need for a new maritime patrol force, putting a multi-billion dollar contract up for grabs.

While Britain has not formally decided to buy the new patrol planes, it is under pressure to do so to ensure it can carry out aerial hunts for submarines, replacing the retired Nimrod fleet, which tracked Soviet undersea activity during the Cold War.

Tensions with Russia are on the rise, with British Royal Air Force fighter jets scrambled several times this year to intercept Russian long-range bombers, and reports of suspected submarines in Swedish and Finnish waters.

Lockheed, a U.S.-based company which is an existing supplier to Britain's Ministry of Defence (MOD), is expecting Britain to announce it requires aircraft that can patrol the sea and also the land, where it might want to conduct counter-terrorism surveillance in the Middle East.

"The MOD's got to make sure it gets the very best in terms of cost effective solutions. Part of that policy is to buy capabilities that can do more than one role," Lockheed business development manager Keith Muir said in an interview on Tuesday.

Lockheed said its proposal for meeting Britain's requirement would be cheaper than alternatives because it involves using the country's existing planes, the Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules transport aircraft, and upgrading them with new sensors and equipment.

Currently, that fleet is due to start going out of service next year, but Muir said the modifications envisaged in Lockheed's proposal would mean they could be flown for another 25 years.

Lockheed's proposal is likely to face competition from U.S. rival Boeing, which could offer its P-8 Poseidon, and Europe's Airbus, which has an option based on its C-295 military aircraft. The Japanese P-1, made by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, could also be a contender.

Muir said he expected Lockheed's proposal to be "significantly" cheaper, however.

"It's a proven fact that about 60 percent of the purchase price of a new aviation programme is in the airframe. We're not going to have to do that, those air frames already exist," he said.

The British government has committed to NATO's defence spending pledge of two percent of GDP for the next five years, but the MOD will be under pressure to opt for the most cost effective option as it juggles spending on a number of big projects, such as fighter jets for new aircraft carriers, and at a time when the country wants to shrink is budget deficit. (Editing by Mark Potter)