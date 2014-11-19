LONDON Nov 19 Britain's Ministry of Defence has named engineering contractor Babcock as the preferred bidder for the sale of its equipment, repair and maintenance land business.

The sale of the MoD's Defence Support Group's (DSG) land division was expected to raise up to 300 million pounds ($470 million) for the MoD, which is under pressure to deliver significant cost savings over the next few years.

U.S. firms KBR and General Dynamics were also understood to have also bid for the sale of the business.

The MoD said it would retain its air business as well as its electronics and components business unit, which will become a new trading agency from April next year.

(1 US dollar = 0.6379 British pound)