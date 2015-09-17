By Sarah Young and Tim Hepher
| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 Global defence companies are
clamouring for the chance to compete with Boeing for a
multi-billion-dollar contract to provide Britain with
submarine-hunting aircraft, as the UK government ponders a gap
left by recent defence cuts.
At a time of rising Western tensions with Russia -- whose
submarines are suspected of entering Swedish and Finnish waters
-- Britain is struggling to carry out its own aerial hunts for
such boats since scrapping its Nimrod spy-plane programme in
2010.
Defence Minister Michael Fallon confirmed on Wednesday that
a British government defence and security review due to conclude
in November could state the need for a new maritime patrol
aircraft.
Until recently, Boeing was widely seen as a shoo-in
with its P-8 Poseidon, an off-the-shelf solution based on its
best-selling 737 passenger jet.
But rivals queued up at a major defence exhibition this week
to press Britain to run a competition, worried that the return
towards Cold War levels of tension could favour a rushed deal.
With few defence deals up for grabs due to spending cuts,
any competition is likely to attract a flood of offers with
jetmakers vying against turboprop makers, though Britain has not
yet said exactly what type of missions should be carried out.
"We very much hope for competition, but we need to know what
the question is before we can provide the answer," Paul Kahn,
president of Airbus Group UK, told Reuters on the
sidelines of the DSEI exhibition in London.
The European aerospace group wants to compete against Boeing
with its C-295 military turbo-prop aircraft.
Lockheed Martin entered the fray this week with
plans to upgrade the C-130J Hercules transport aircraft already
owned by the Royal Air Force, while Italy's Finmeccanica
, L-3 of the United States, Sweden's Saab
and Japan's Kawasaki are also potential contenders.
Brian Burridge, Britain's former commander in Iraq and now
senior vice president UK corporate for Finmeccanica, said the
case for competition after five years of uncertainty was
"compelling".
The politically sensitive decision could affect hundreds of
jobs but many are calling for a broader debate about whether
Britain wants to combine the maritime role with other sensitive
missions such as land surveillance and special forces work in
order to make the project more efficient.
"The government is under great pressure to restore some kind
of maritime patrol capability as fast as possible and therefore
Boeing presenting a package ... seems to be quite a good
short-term solution," said Alexandra Ashbourne-Walmsley,
associate fellow of the Royal United Services Institute
think-tank.
"Is that the correct answer for the long term? I think this
is where the real thinking and capability studies have to come.
It seems to me there is a need for a combination of manned and
unmanned platforms."
U.S. contractor Northrop Grumman is expected to
propose a solution involving some unmanned assets, but rivals
such as Lockheed say it would need a manned aircraft to go after
any submarines spotted by unmanned aerial vehicles.
Northrop declined to comment.
Boeing said it would "support whatever the government
decides" in its upcoming defence review.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)