LONDON Feb 5 Britain will send four Typhoon
fighter jets again this year to help NATO with air policing in
the Baltic States, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on
Thursday, promising that up to 1,000 British troops will also
join a NATO rapid reaction force.
NATO agreed at a summit in Wales last September to create a
"spearhead" rapid reaction force as part of its efforts to
reassure allies in Eastern Europe nervous about Russia's
intervention in Ukraine.
Defence ministers from the military alliance are due to
flesh out the details of this 5,000-strong force during a
meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
Britain will lead the rapid reaction force in 2017, the
British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement,
contributing troops to two regional headquarters in Poland and
Romania as well as to units in Poland, Romania and Bulgaria.
Four Royal Air Force Typhoons will operate alongside
Norwegian aircraft between May and August to secure airspace
over Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, it added. Typhoons were
involved in patrols over the Baltic States last year too.
"NATO's credibility in the face of the security challenges
we face depends on everyone playing their part to implement the
decisions taken at Wales last year," Fallon said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)