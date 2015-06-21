LONDON, June 21 Britain will boost its
commitment to NATO reassurance efforts in Eastern Europe by
extending the length of time its troops and fighter jets are
involved, Defence Minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.
The military alliance has been beefing up its defences in
the region since Russia's intervention in Ukraine last year,
which has led to nervousness in NATO members Poland and the
Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia that they could
be next.
"We have to continue to strengthen NATO," Fallon told the
BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, saying that Russian President
Vladimir Putin was "sabre rattling".
"It is very important we keep sending Putin this message
that we are determined in our commitment to the collective
defence of NATO."
Plans include a new "spearhead" rapid reaction force that
could be sent to a hot spot in as little as two days.
Fallon said Britain would extend is contribution to this
force. As well as providing 1,000 troops next year and 3,000 the
year after, it will now contribute a battle group of around
1,000 soldiers every year until 2021.
He also said four British Typhoon fighter jets, which have
been carrying out air patrols over the Baltic States, would
continue that role next year.
The British government has repeatedly come under pressure
from lawmakers both in its own Conservatives and the opposition
Labour Party, to commit to maintaining military spending at
NATO's target of 2 percent of gross domestic product.
Fallon has declined to commit beyond the current financial
year, saying it will depend on the outcome of a defence spending
review which is under way.
The Sunday Telegraph, citing military insiders, reported
that as part of that review defence companies were preparing to
submit plans for a 2 billion pound deal to replace Britain's
Nimrod maritime patrol aircraft, which were scrapped during the
last round of defence cuts in 2010.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)