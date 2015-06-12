LONDON, June 12 Britain could be left short of military pilots after a 3.2 billion pound ($5 billion) training project fell nearly six years behind schedule, the government's spending watchdog said on Friday.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said a 25-year contract awarded to Ascent, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Babcock International, in 2008 should have been at full capacity last year but would now not be until the end of 2019.

Delays to the project to train pilots for Britain's air force, army and navy were caused in part by government budget cuts, which more than halved funding for it from 6.8 billion pounds, the NAO said, also criticising the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for failing to oversee the project properly.

The government is holding a defence spending review and has declined to confirm that it will maintain spending at the NATO target of 2 percent of national economic output, despite concern in Washington over the impact on Britain's military if it falls below that level.

The NAO, which examines public spending on behalf of parliament, warned any further delays increased the risk of a gap in training.

"The department needs to understand better actual training performance and what affects performance before it can secure significant improvements from Ascent. Otherwise, there is a real risk that moving to the new training will affect the military's ability to train the right number of aircrew at the right time," said Amyas Morse, head of the National Audit Office.

The MoD needs to put in place contract incentives that better encourage Ascent to improve the quality of training as well as reducing the time and cost, the NAO said. It should also agree contingency plans with the military for covering any gaps. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dominic Evans)