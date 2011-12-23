LONDON Dec 23 Britain is considering
turning to the private sector to improve its military equipment
procurement programmes, the BBC reported on Friday, after
several official reports blamed the defence ministry for wasting
billions in delayed or scrapped projects.
A parliamentary watchdog, analysts and the media have
heavily critcised the defence ministry in the last year for
going ahead with plans to build two new aircraft carriers, only
to have one mothballed upon completion and the other not
expected to be fully operational until 2020.
The ministry also scrapped a multi-billion-dollar order for
Nimrod surveillance planes after a comprehensive military review
last year, part of the Conservative-led government's efforts to
shrink the 38 billion pound ($60 billion) defence budget "black
hole" it says it inherited from the previous Labour government.
Chief of Defence Materiel Bernard Gray, hired last year to
rein in spiralling costs and delays in military procurement and
maintenance, told the BBC Radio 4 programme "Buying Defence" he
would recommend hiring from the private sector.
"Organisations are very conservative, steady places to work
where cultural norms persist over long periods of time. You need
enough senior people coming in to be able to move the dial on
that and that may well be hundreds of people," he said.
"Where do you get those kind of people with those different
cultural norms? A variety of private sector organisations could
provide those skills to us and we need to look at how best to
integrate them into our team," he added.
He also said he was looking at ways of forming partnerships
with private sector organisations.
The move towards the private sector could prove
controversial given the defence ministry is in the process of
sacking thousands of staff, and has already been criticised for
spending too much on external consultants.
MINISTRY OPEN MINDED
Britain last year slashed its defence budget by about eight
percent in real terms over four years, part of cuts across all
government departments to tackle a big budget deficit and
safeguard Britain's triple-A credit rating.
Minister for Defence Equipment Support and Technology Peter
Luff said he was open-minded about private sector involvement in
procurement, but no decisions had yet been made.
"We will be as radical as we need to be to achieve the
changes we need to improve the performance of the organisation,"
he said.
"I think that will involve a greater involvement with the
private sector in some way. I'm open minded on the options. The
only thing I'd say is that I think the status quo is unlikely to
endure," he added.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it was too early to
identify the type of private sector firms that could be
involved.
A spokesman for defence industry trade organisation ADS said
fewer staff were needed in the defence ministry's procurement
division, but the remaining staff should be better skilled.
Defence firms have long blamed MoD meddling in ongoing
projects and what they say are the ministry's muddled
procurement policies for project delays and overspend.
The MoD has in turn introduced a "name and shame" policy on
defence projects that run late or over-budget in an effort to
bring market and public pressure to bear on what it considers
underperforming defence firms.
Ministers have also warned British firms that they will
consider buying cheaper equipment from abroad if more effort is
not made to lower costs, and that it is not the ministry's job
to subsidise the country's defence industry.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)