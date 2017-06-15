LONDON, June 15 A soldier died after an incident
at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded,
Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the BBC reported that more than one person had
been injured in an incident involving a tank at a military
training base in Pembrokeshire.
"It is with deep sadness that I can confirm the death of a
soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment who died as a result of
injuries sustained in an incident at Castlemartin Ranges,"
Minister for People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said in a
statement posted on the MoD's Twitter feed.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)