LONDON Feb 17 A British warship shadowed a
Russian frigate through the English Channel on Tuesday, taking
over monitoring from French surveillance on the frigate's voyage
northwards.
HMS Argyll, a navy ship maintained at high-readiness,
deployed a Lynx helicopter and used sensors to locate and
monitor the Russian warship Yaroslav Mudryy, which was en route
to the North Sea from the Mediterranean.
"Under the NATO agreement whereby alliance nations
co-operate to monitor activity, the Royal Navy took over from
French surveillance," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a
statement.
An MoD spokesman estimated that a Russian warship was
escorted through the Channel every few months.
In a more unusual incident, Britain last month summoned the
Russian ambassador after two Russian Bear long-range bombers
flew over the Channel, disrupting civil aviation and prompting
Britain to scramble two Typhoon fighter jets.
Relations between Russia and the West have soured in recent
months over Moscow's perceived role in the conflict in eastern
Ukraine and its annexation of Crimea. Many other European
countries have reported what are widely seen as displays of
Russian military prowess.
