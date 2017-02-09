LONDON Feb 9 Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.

The incident is the latest example of Russian jets flying near to Britain, often as a way of testing the response time of their British counterparts.

"We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby scrambled to monitor two Blackjack bombers while they were in the UK area of interest," a Royal Air Force spokesman said in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)