LONDON Feb 28 A London underground train
station used as a command centre during World War Two has been
sold by the government for 53 million pounds ($88.36 million) to
be turned into homes, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on
Friday.
Brompton Road underground station, which was opened in 1906
and sits about 0.3 miles (0.5 kms) from luxury department store
Harrods in central London, was shut in 1934 and later taken over
by the War Office as an anti-aircraft operations room.
The MoD did not identify the buyer but said it expects the
28,000 square foot property - which contains garages, offices
and a drill hall - to be used for a predominantly residential
development.
Proceeds from the sale, managed by property consultancy
Jones Lang LaSalle, will be ploughed back into the
defence budget as the department embarks on a round of
cost-cutting, it said.
The deal comes as prices for residential sites in central
London have surged on the back of demand from wealthy foreign
investors looking to buy homes in the capital.
"The Ministry of Defence is committed to selling off its
surplus land and property in order to provide the best possible
value for money to the taxpayer," Defence Minister Andrew
Murrison said in a statement.