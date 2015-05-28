LONDON May 28 Britain has completed an inquiry
into a whistleblower's allegations that its nuclear-armed
submarines have major security flaws and is satisfied no safety
breaches have occurred, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on
Thursday.
Able Seaman William McNeilly released a lengthy dossier on
the internet earlier this month in which he said Britain's
Trident nuclear defence system was vulnerable to its enemies and
to potentially devastating accidents because of safety failures.
"Neither the operational effectiveness of our continuous at
sea deterrent nor the safety of our submariners or members of
the public have been compromised," Fallon said in a written
statement to parliament.
Fallon said McNeilly, who described himself as a weapons
engineer, was still being trained at the time and had published
his comments after his first submarine deployment without
raising his concerns with colleagues.
"Most of McNeilly's concerns proved to be either factually
incorrect or the result of mis- or partial understanding," said
Fallon.
The Ministry of Defence said McNeilly was arrested after
failing to report for duty and has since been released but is
being confined to military accommodation while his actions are
investigated. He is still employed by the Royal Navy.
