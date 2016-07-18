LONDON, July 18 Prime Minister Theresa May said it would be "quite wrong " for Britain to get rid of its nuclear weapons, speaking in parliament on Monday as lawmakers prepared to vote on renewing the country's ageing 'Trident' nuclear weapons system.

"Some people suggest to us that we should actually be removing our nuclear deterrent. This has been a vital part of our national security and defence for nearly half a century, and it would be quite wrong for us to go down that particular path," May told parliament.

She said threats from states like Russia and North Korea remained "very real". (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kylie MacLellan)