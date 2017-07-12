FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Britain to spend $50 mln on upgrading Typhoon jets' defences
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 12, 2017 / 11:01 PM / 2 days ago

Britain to spend $50 mln on upgrading Typhoon jets' defences

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain will spend 40 million pounds ($52 million) on upgrading the anti-missile defence system of its Typhoon fighter jets, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Thursday, after awarding a contract to Italian company Leonardo.

The work will improve Typhoon's Defensive Aids Sub System (DASS) supplied by Leonardo, and the government said it would help the aircraft in missions against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

The contract will sustain 65 jobs in Leonardo's site in Luton, 30 miles north of London, and supports a further 41 jobs at BAE Systems in Warton, northwest England.

"Today's announcement is a clear example of how it (the Typhoon) is being continually enhanced and upgraded so it remains as effective tomorrow as it is today," Fallon said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7769 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.