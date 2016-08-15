LONDON Aug 15 Food delivery firm Deliveroo said
riders could opt out of its new payment system in Britain after
becoming the latest high-flying tech start-up to come in for
criticism for the employment terms given to its staff.
The London-based company, valued at more than $1 billion
after a recent funding round, said a proposed plan to pay riders
per delivery and not per hour had been a trial that its staff
could opt out of if they wanted to.
The new system of payment per delivery had prompted staff
protests, criticism from the government and condemnation from
the opposition Labour party which accused Deliveroo of offering
a return to a piecemeal "Victorian system" by cutting costs and
increasing insecurity for staff.
"Our riders are the lifeblood of our company," founder and
chief executive William Shu told BBC radio on Monday.
"This is a choice for them. If the riders choose to be on
the new scheme, great. If riders feel like it's not for them
they can always choose to work on the old scheme as well."
The dispute echoes similar standoffs in the United States
and elsewhere between staff and fast-growing tech platforms such
as Uber which provide an instant service to customers
through workers who are self employed.
With their distinctive black and teal jackets, Deliveroo
riders have become a familiar sight on London streets since the
firm started trading in 2013, delivering food from restaurants
which do not have their own delivery service.
The firm, which competes with the likes of Just East
and UberEats, says it has around 6,000 riders in Britain, with
3,000 in London, using either mopeds or, more commonly, bikes.
Active in 12 countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle
East, Deliveroo tested a system in five areas in London last
week where riders received 3.75 pounds per delivery rather than
the current 7 pounds per hour plus one pound per delivery.
Deliveroo said in the trial of the new system, the average
hourly fees for riders had doubled at the busiest times. "We are
open to all feedback and, contrary to speculation, have not
taken any action against riders who have expressed concern with
pay or the payment model," it said in a blog.
Deliveroo's new pay scheme has made headlines in Britain
where there is mounting public anger over low pay and job
insecurity for ordinary workers.
"Individuals cannot opt out of the rights they are owed, nor
can an employer decide not to afford individuals those rights,"
said a spokesman for the department of Business, Energy and
Industrial Strategy when asked about Deliveroo.
Workers in Britain aged 25 or over are entitled to receive
the national living wage of 7.20 pounds, but those who are self
employed do not. Two drivers for taxi app Uber have taken the
firm to an employment tribunal in Britain, arguing they should
get holiday and sick pay.
The Deliveroo dispute in Britain follows two years of court
and regulatory battles in Silicon Valley, the spiritual home of
tech startups, over how dozens of on-demand delivery companies
pay drivers as contractors rather than as full-time employees.
