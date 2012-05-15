LONDON May 15 A decadent gown made from
feathers and a printed lace latex dress designed by some of
fashion's luminaries will go on display as part of a new
exhibition to celebrate the glitz and glamour of Britain's
ballgowns.
Ballgowns: British Glamour Since 1950, on at London's
Victoria and Albert Museum from May 19 until January 2013,
showcases a collection of 60 dresses marking the journey of
formal attire from private events to the public parade.
"This exhibition is a very exciting moment for us, we really
wanted to launch the new fashion gallery with a display that
celebrated British fashion design," co-curator Sonnet Stanfill
said.
The show displays a vast array of specially made designs for
social events like debutante balls, royal state occasions and
red carpet events spanning 60 years.
Most people are excited by the idea of a fairytale evening,
of choosing a gown that shows their level of taste that makes
them look their best and presents them in their finest attire,
Stanfill told Reuters.
"There is the moment that everyone hopes for when a woman
goes to her wardrobe and chooses a gown, to have that moment
where you feel like you're the belle of the ball."
Visitors stepping into the softly lit halls, will be able to
see some of the most beautiful and daring creations from
designers such as Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood and
Erdem.
Projections of the gowns, shot by photographer David Hughes,
are beamed on each alcove of the domed ceiling in crisp detail.
The lower gallery showcases historic gowns dating back to
the 1950s, including a Norman Hartnell design for the late Queen
Mother and Princess Diana's "Elvis Dress" by Catherine Walker.
Choosing the designers and the dresses on the display was an
extremely difficult task, Stanfill said.
"We really looked for things that showcased different
couture techniques, different silhouettes and also of course, it
had to be British, so by culling through our permanent
collection, we chose the pieces that we felt were the grandest
examples."
White chandeliers and giant silvery pearl necklaces which
the mannequins are perched upon make up the new mezzanine level,
which was designed to represent a grand ballroom.
But the exhibition isn't all about parties and layers of
tulle and froth, added Stanfill, who said she discovered a layer
of subversion beneath Atsuko Kudo's design, which appears to be
lace but is made from latex.
"One of the things I have really enjoyed working for on this
show, is notion of subversion...It's more than just a dress,
it's that one element of surprise that I have really enjoyed
discovering," Stanfill said.
"British design, you think you know what it's all about and
then something comes along and upends your preconceived
notions."
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Paul Casciato)