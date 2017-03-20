LONDON, March 20 A 59.60-carat mixed cut diamond
known as "The Pink Star" will be auctioned in Hong Kong next
month by Sotheby's which said it could fetch upwards of $60
million to make it the most expensive diamond of its kind ever
sold.
The pink diamond is the largest Internally Flawless Fancy
Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the Geological Institute of
America (GIA), yet the sparkling stone is still small enough to
fit onto a ring, the auction house said.
Sotheby's said that the diamond, which was initially mined
by De Beers in 1999 as a 132.5 carat rough diamond before being
cut and polished, was the most valuable polished diamond ever
offered at auction.
"The extraordinary size of this 59.60-carat diamond, paired
with its richness of colour, surpasses any known pink diamond
record in history," said David Bennett, worlwide Chairman of
Sotheby's Jewellery Division.
The auction will take place in Hong Kong on April 4.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)