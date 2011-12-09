LONDON Dec 9 Stroll the grimy backstreets
of Dickensian London and experience for yourself the sights and
sounds which inspired one of the greatest writers in English
literature.
Computer tablet users can now travel to the darker side of
London as Charles Dickens knew it, with an interactive
novel-cum-app launched on Friday by the Museum of London that is
the next best thing to having your own time machine.
The graphic novel, a creative combination of text, graphics
and narration by "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" actor Mark Strong,
transports the reader back to 1862 with an overlay on Google
maps, depicting the streets as they were in the Victorian era.
"It is fascinating to discover quite how brutal some of
Dickens' descriptions of London actually were," narrator Strong
said.
"Usually we associate his writing with vivid caricature and
lively character comedy, but to delve into the world of his
darker observations is to be taken on a compelling journey
through the seamier side of Victorian London," he added.
The app, seen by Reuters ahead of the official launch,
contains a series of short stories, an old map of London,
complete with interactive media, with which readers can
interact, bringing the stories to life.
The main novella featured are taken from "Sketches by Boz",
with bonus material of illustrated extracts from famous works
such as "Bleak House" and "Oliver Twist".
The launch of the app coincides with the opening of an
exhibition at the Museum of London which will run from Friday
December 9 June 2012.
The exhibition boasts a wide selection of objects used by or
associated with Dickens including a bound original manuscript of
"Great Expectations" and portraits from London's V&A Museum.
"Dickens is the first author to describe the modern city of
the 19th century and its profound impact on society and, in
particular, on ordinary people," Alex Werner, Head of History
Collections at the Museum of London.
"His writings remain relevant especially for the rapidly
developing mega-cities around the world today, which face many
of the problems and challenges that impacted on Victorian London
150 years ago."
Episodes called "Dickens: Dark London" will be published
monthly throughout the run of the exhibition to echo how Dickens
released his writings. The app will be available free of charge
from December 9. Each subsequent episode will be available to
download from Apple's iTunes for 1.49 pounds ($2.33).
The stories are illustrated by David Foldvari and the app
was developed by Brother and Sisters creative agency.