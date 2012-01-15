LONDON Jan 15 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times:

CAIRN EYES FALKLANDS

Cairn Energy is considering a move into the Falkland Islands and is in talks with Rockhopper, a company that has discovered a field 80 miles north of the region.

Premier Oil and America's Noble Energy are also thought to be considering a deal with Rockhopper, the newspaper added.

HAMMOND READY TO PART-PRIVATISE MoD

The Ministry of Defence is preparing for its biggest shake-up in decades as it lines up a raft of deals in the coming weeks that would hand the management of large chunks of the department to private companies and fix its ailing finances.

ORANGE FIRST FOR 4G CALLS

The owner of Orange and T-Mobile, Everything Everywhere , could gain a head start in the race to launch fourth-generation mobile phone services after applying to re-use a slice of its existing radio spectrum.

MEADOWHALL OPENS DOORS TO 1.6 BLN STG SALE

Meadowhall shopping centre, near Sheffield, is to be put on the market with a price tag of more than 1.6 billion pounds ($2.45 billion) after one of its owners, London & Stamford , appointed Savills as sales advisers.

British Land, which owns the rest, is also understood to be considering selling, the newspaper added.

The Independent on Sunday:

BAE REVIEWS THE FUTURE OF ITS SHIPYARDS

BAE Systems has hired management consultants to examine the future of its shipyards in Glasgow and Portsmouth.

LEK Consulting is understood to be reviewing options including shutting one of three shipyards, or making the business international in order to win overseas work. A newspaper source ruled out a straight sale.

MAJOR INVESTORS TO TACKLE BOARDS OVER EXECUTIVE PAY

The UK's biggest investors will lead a crackdown on excessive boardroom pay, according to a poll of 200 leading fund managers for the Independent on Sunday.

The survey, carried out by Capital Spreads, found 58 percent of fund managers agreed that major institutional investors are set "to become more interventionist" on salaries for top executive pay.