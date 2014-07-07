* Internet used for nearly 1 bln stg transactions/day
* Banking apps downloaded more than 14.7 million times
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 8 Britons are using internet and
mobile banking for transactions worth nearly 1 billion pounds
($1.7 billion) a day and branch use is falling sharply,
according to the British Bankers Association and accountancy
firm EY.
In response, banks are expected to close more unprofitable
branches while they invest in mobile and online services for
customers who want to bank while on the move.
Internet and mobile banking is now used for transactions
worth 6.4 billion pounds a week in Britain, up from 5.8 billion
last year, the report showed. Banking apps for mobile devices
have been downloaded more than 14.7 million times - up 2.3
million just since January - while internet banking services are
typically receiving 7 million log-ins each day.
The report also forecast spending on contactless cards would
rise to 6.1 million pounds a week this year from 3.2 million in
2013.
"This report shows just how enthusiastically the British
public is embracing mobile banking contactless cards and a range
of other consumer-friendly banking technologies," said BBA Chief
Executive Anthony Browne.
Royal Bank of Scotland said last month it was
inevitable that it would close more of its 1,900 branches after
branch transactions fell by 30 percent over the past 3 years.
Barclays, Lloyds and HSBC are also
expected to close branches, according to industry sources.
The Campaign for Community Banking Services, a lobby group,
has warned that further closures could have a damaging impact on
smaller rural communities that rely on local branches for their
banking services and called for measures such as branch sharing
to avoid those which are the last left in a particular area
being shut down.
But the BBA said branches would remain integral to banking
in the 21st century. It said 2,274 bank branches had been
refurbished in the past two years, underlining banks' commitment
to their high street outlets.
"Day-to-day branch use is falling sharply and while the size
of these networks will decline, high street outlets will remain
important for those bigger moments, such as when a customer
takes out a mortgage, wants to assess their financial options or
resolve a complaint," the report said.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sophie Walker)