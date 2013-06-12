By Paul Casciato
| LONDON, June 12
LONDON, June 12 The ex-wife of a Nigerian oil
tycoon won a landmark divorce settlement battle in the UK's
Supreme Court on Wednesday in a closely watched case that had
raised concerns about the accessibility of corporate assets in
wealthy divorces.
Family law practitioners and wealth managers were watching
to see how the court could issue a fair judgment without
piercing the legal "corporate veil" which treats companies and
their shareholders as separate entities.
In a decision that will affect anyone seeking to protect
personal assets by putting them into a corporate structure,
Britain's most senior judges upheld a ruling which awards Yasmin
Prest a share in seven properties controlled by her husband's
company Petrodel Resources Ltd.
The court ruled the property, initially represented as
assets of the offshore company, was actually held in trust for
her oil trading ex-husband Michael Prest from whom she was
seeking the balance of a 17.5 million pound ($27 million)
divorce settlement.
"I'm delighted and relieved that the Supreme Court has ruled
as it did," Britain's Press Association reported Yasmin Prest as
saying after the judgment in the case Petrodel Resources.
"None of this would have been necessary if Michael had been
sensible and played fair."
Sandra Davies, head of Family Law at top British law firm
Mishcon de Reya, told Reuters that although the court ruled the
assets be transferred to Yasmin Prest, it did not set a legal
precedent on access to corporate assets because the property was
actually held in trust for Michael Prest.
"There has to be a situation where the husband has done
something to evade, frustrate, put the company beyond his
control with deliberate intention," she said. "There has to be
some element of unfairness, illegality about it."
Despite the careful ruling, family law partner Sam Longworth
at Stewarts Law firm said Wednesday's decision would have a
significant weakening effect on court powers when dealing with
sophisticated wealth structuring in a divorce setting.
"This will encourage wealthy spouses to consider 'divorce
planning' before and during marriage, which risks further
undermining the institution of marriage," he told Reuters in an
email.
Solicitors for Yasmin Prest said that the court's ruling
left legitimate companies with little to fear, while restoring
an element of fairness in the area of family law.
"This is a great result for Mrs Prest and for others who
might find themselves in a similar position," said Farrer & Co
Partner Jeremy Posnansky.
"The Supreme Court's decision will ensure that dishonest
husbands can't cheat their wives and flout court orders by
hiding behind a web of deceit and a corporate façade."
(Reporting by Paul Casciato, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)