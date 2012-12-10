* Government to invest 100 million pounds in genome plan
* Experts say it will speed discovery of targeted drugs
* First mainstream health service to have gene sequencing
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Dec 10 Up to 100,000 Britons suffering
from cancer and rare diseases are to have their genetic codes
fully sequenced and mapped as part of government efforts to
boost drug development and improve treatment.
Britain will be the first country to introduce a database of
genetic sequences into a mainstream health service, officials
say, giving doctors a more advanced understanding of a patient's
illness and what drugs and other treatments they need.
It could significantly reduce the number of premature deaths
from cancer within a generation, Prime Minister David Cameron's
office said in a statement.
"By unlocking the power of DNA data, the NHS (National
Health Service) will lead the global race for better tests,
better drugs and above all better care," Cameron said on Monday.
His government has set aside 100 million pounds ($160
million) for the project in the taxpayer-funded NHS over the
next three to five years.
Harpal Kumar, chief executive of the charity Cancer Research
UK, said the work would uncover new information from which
doctors and scientists will learn about the biology of cancers
and develop new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat them.
He said some targeted, or personalised, cancer treatments
such as Novartis' Gleevec, or imatinib - a drug for
chronic myeloid leukaemia - are already helping to treat
patients more effectively.
Some critics of the project, known as the "UK genome plan",
have voiced concerns about how the data will be used and shared
with third parties, including with commercial organisations such
as drug companies.
Genewatch, a campaign group fighting for genetic science and
technologies to be used in the public interest, has said anyone
with access to the database could use the genetic codes to
identify and track every individual on it and their relatives.
Cameron's office said the genome sequencing would be
entirely voluntary and patients would be able to opt out without
affecting their NHS care. It said the data would be made
anonymous before it is stored.