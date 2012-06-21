By Tim Castle
LONDON, June 21 Doctors in Britain's
state-funded health service took industrial action for the first
time in 37 years on Thursday in a dispute over changes to their
pensions, cancelling thousands of patients' non-urgent
appointments and operations.
The medics are the latest group of public sector workers to
take industrial action in recent months over government cuts to
taxpayer-funded pension schemes.
Doctors would only treat urgent and emergency cases in a
24-hour protest against government plans to make them pay more
towards their pensions and retire at a later age, their union,
the British Medical Association (BMA) said.
One in 10 patients had their treatment, operation or
appointment cancelled, although the overall impact of the action
was limited, with three-quarters of family doctor surgeries
operating a normal or near-normal service, the government said.
Not all doctors took part and others were providing the
level of care typically available at weekends and on public
holidays.
"It is not a strike in the normal sense," BMA Chairman
Hamish Meldrum said. "All doctors are at their place of work,
they will be seeing anybody who is urgent or who needs to be
seen," he told broadcaster ITV.
Doctors say the government has reneged on a pension deal
agreed in 2008 and will require them to pay higher contributions
than equivalent staff elsewhere in the civil service.
Ministers say Britain cannot afford to maintain public
sector pension schemes on their current terms because of the
rising cost of providing benefits to retirees living longer
following improvements in public healthcare.
Doctors are the among the best paid state employees and
their action risked angering Britons at a time when many face
wage freezes and an uncertain job future as the government cuts
spending to tackle its budget deficit.
"Does their profession really expect public sympathy over
the prospect that in the future some may have to settle for a
cheaper BMW or a less fashionable mooring for their sailing
boats?" the right-leaning Daily Mail asked in an editorial.
Health Secretary Andrew Lansley said the doctors' action was
"pointless", saying the government would implement the pension
changes which were "fair and sustainable."
Medics last took industrial action in 1975, when senior
hospital doctors and junior doctors refused to work extra hours
in separate disputes over contract terms.
