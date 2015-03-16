LONDON, March 16 There was no murder at the world's biggest dog show, rather the three-year-old Irish setter Jagger was most likely poisoned upon its return to Belgium, the British event's organiser said on Monday.

The Crufts show was thrust into a murder mystery earlier this month when Jagger's owner said that it could have been fed the poison-laced steak which killed it while appearing in competition.

Every year, kennel owners flock to a conference centre outside the central English city of Birmingham to prepare their pedigree dogs for judgement against 21,500 others in a series of competitions that culminate in Crufts' Best in Show.

In a statement, Crufts said an analysis of the poisons involved showed that given the speed at which the toxins usually work, it was "highly likely" that the Irish setter ingested them on its return to its home in Belgium.

Crufts cited a toxicologist who said the poisons named in the toxicology report usually start to cause severe clinical symptoms within half an hour and three hours. Jagger became ill between 28 to 36 hours after leaving the show, Crufts said.

"We must conclude that it is inconceivable that he could have been poisoned at Crufts," said the statement, issued by the Kennel Club which organises Crufts.

"Absolutely no dog has been shown to have been sick at or after Crufts due to poison ingested at the show, there are no veterinary reports or evidence to support this notion, and no official reports of poisoning have been made to the police." (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Heinrich)