By Daniel Bases and David Milliken
NEW YORK/LONDON Feb 22 Britain suffered its
first ever sovereign ratings downgrade from a major agency on
Friday, after Moody's stripped the country of its coveted
top-notch triple-A rating, dealing a major blow to finance
minister George Osborne.
Moody's cut Britain's rating by one notch to Aa1 from Aaa,
with a stable outlook, blaming weak prospects for Britain's
economy over the coming years which have thrown the government's
deficit reduction strategy off course.
Austerity has been the watch word for Osborne's fiscal
policy since his Conservative-led coalition came to power in
2010 after an election in which he vowed to defend Britain's
triple-A rating, which keeps down borrowing costs.
But weak growth - which the opposition Labour Party blames
partly on too much austerity - has pushed the government's goal
of largely eliminating the budget deficit by 2015 at least two
years off track.
Many in financial markets had expected at least one major
agency to downgrade Britain this year.
Following the release of January public finances data on
Thursday, the government's fiscal watchdog said the government
may struggle to reduce borrowing at all during the current
fiscal year, which finishes at the end of March.
Britain now joins the United States and France in having
lost its triple-A rating from at least one major agency, having
held the top-notch rating from Moody's and S&P since 1978, and
from Fitch Ratings since 1994.
Moody's said that despite considerable structural economic
strengths, Britain's growth is expected to be sluggish due to a
combination of weaker global economic activity and a drag "from
the ongoing domestic public and private-sector de-leveraging
process."
Trend growth for Britain's economy is between 2 and 2.5
percent, Moody's sovereign credit analyst Sarah Carlson said in
a telephone interview with Reuters.
"We see growth slowly building back up to that trend ... but
if you take a combination of the growth and fiscal dynamics, the
result is that the debt burden of gross general debt to GDP
peaks in 2016, which is substantially later than was expected a
few years ago," she said.
Osborne insisted in a statement that now was not the time to
change course and borrow more to boost growth, which the Labour
Party as well as some political allies have recommended.
"Tonight we have a stark reminder of the debt problems
facing our country and the clearest possible warning to anyone
who thinks we can run away from dealing with those problems," he
said. "Far from weakening our resolve to deliver our economic
recovery plan, this decision redoubles it."
Sterling fell to around $1.5160 after the downgrade from
about $1.5240, just off Thursday's fresh 2-1/2-year low.
"It's a pretty big deal. We didn't see a huge reaction in
the pound because it's late in the New York session. But you'll
see some more aggressive selling when the markets open (in Asia)
on Sunday," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset
Management in New York.
But Charles Diebel, a fixed income strategist at British
bank Lloyds, was more sanguine about the impact of the downgrade
on British government debt prices.
"This has been speculated as inevitable and is most likely
largely in the market. I would expect only very limited damage
to the gilt curve and to sterling. Historically, losing your AAA
is actually a bond bullish event," he said.