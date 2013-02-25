LONDON Feb 25 The reaction in financial markets
on Monday to the loss of Britain's triple-A credit rating with
ratings agency Moody's showed the government still had the
confidence of investors, the country's finance minister said.
"The credit rating is an important benchmark for any country
but this government's economic policy is tested day in and day
out in the market, and it has not been found wanting today,"
George Osborne told parliament.
Osborne was appearing in parliament to answer a question
from the Labour Party opposition about the downgrade
announcement by Moody's late on Friday.