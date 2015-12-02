* Britain's first deferred prosecution agreement approved
* Case also sets precedent for failure to prevent bribery
* Risk high fines could deter other firms from seeking DPAs
* Legal hurdles to prosecuting companies remain high
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Dec 2 British legislation intended to
boost the fight against corporate crime was successfully used
for the first time this week when a judge approved a plea deal
in which a bank agreed to pay fines in return for a bribery
prosecution being suspended.
Lawyers say many more such deals are set to follow as
companies are incentivised to come clean when they uncover
wrongdoing, even though the legislation is unlikely to be a
panacea in the battle against white collar offenders.
Under the deferred prosecution agreement (DPA), ICBC
Standard Bank agreed to pay $32.2 million in penalties for
failing to prevent bribery by a former sister company in
Tanzania, while the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) agreed to suspend
prosecution for the offence for three years.
"This case is bound to encourage other companies to come
forward and there is no doubt that this is the first of many
DPAs in the future," said Stephen Parkinson, head of the
criminal litigation team at law firm Kingsley Napley.
For a company facing criminal charges, the point of a DPA is
to avoid the uncertainty of a trial and the risk of a criminal
conviction, a disastrous outcome in terms of reputation, costs
and potential blacklisting by regulators in key markets.
The new system is intended to be different from what happens
in the United States, where many criminal prosecutions result in
plea bargains between prosecutors and defendants. DPAs are
available only to companies, not individuals, and must be
scrutinised in detail by senior judges.
One lesson from the first DPA was that the bank's early
decision to report itself to the SFO and cooperate with
investigators had been crucial in persuading the judge that the
proposed deal was in the interests of justice.
"With new legislation in its armoury, the SFO has now firmly
established the proposition that corporates should come out
early with their hands up if they want to avoid prosecution,"
said Ross Dixon, partner at law firm Hickman and Rose.
The case set another legal precedent, the first successful
use of a corporate offence of failure to prevent bribery, known
as "Section 7" after its place in the Bribery Act 2010.
To encourage UK-based companies to police foreign divisions
and associates acting on their behalf, the act provides a
defence against a section 7 charge, which is for firms to prove
they have adequate procedures in place to prevent bribery.
HIGH FINES
SFO Director David Green has proposed extending the scope of
section 7 to economic crime in general, but after initially
supporting the proposal the government has recently backed away.
"This case might resurrect the dialogue and strengthen the
argument that this is an important piece of legislation for
bribery and should be extended to other financial crimes," said
Neil O'May, partner at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.
In the inaugural DPA, the main fine of $16.8 million was the
profit made by the bank from the corrupt deal, multiplied by
three then reduced by a third to reflect self-disclosure and
cooperation. That is in line with sentencing guidelines for
firms convicted of an offence after entering a guilty plea.
The rationale for following those guidelines in DPAs is to
allay widespread concerns that the new procedure could be a soft
option for deep-pocketed firms to buy their way out of trouble,
but some lawyers said the tough approach could backfire.
"It will be interesting to see if the high fines deter other
corporates from using DPAs in the future," said Michael Potts,
managing partner of law firm Byrne and Partners.
Another potential weakness in the system is that it remains
hard to secure a corporate conviction because prosecutors must
prove that wrongdoers were the "controlling mind" of a firm,
which is hard for large companies.
"This means the number of companies at threat of
prosecution, and therefore keen to secure a DPA, is unlikely to
increase at any great pace," said Alison Geary of WilmerHale.
For firms that do enter a DPA, the system is designed to
ensure genuine reform. Under the Standard Bank DPA, prosecution
was suspended for three years and will be withdrawn after that,
provided the bank has complied with stringent obligations.
Lisa Osofsky of regulatory risk consultancy Exiger noted:
"(That is like) a person admitting his guilt in a detailed
recitation of the damning facts, paying a hefty fine and having
a probation officer hanging over him until he has cleaned up his
act."
(Editing by David Holmes)