LONDON Nov 30 A London judge said on Monday he
would give the green light to Britain's first deferred
prosecution agreement (DPA), a new type of plea deal, in a case
brought by the Serious Fraud Office against ICBC Standard Bank
Plc.
Introduced into English law last year, a DPA is a
court-approved deal under which a company charged with
wrongdoing accepts a range of sanctions that can include a fine,
in return for legal proceedings being suspended.
Brian Leveson, a senior judge at London's High Court, said
he was minded to approve the agreement and would explain his
reasons for the judgement from 1400 GMT.
Earlier on Monday, the SFO said London-based ICBC Standard
Bank had failed to prevent bribery of two former executives at
Stanbic Bank Tanzania.
The SFO case centres on events that took place in 2012 and
2013.
