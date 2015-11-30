LONDON Nov 30 ICBC Standard Bank failed to
prevent bribery at its Tanzanian unit in 2012-13, a London court
was told on Monday in a hearing about a deferred prosecution
agreement between the bank and Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
Edward Garnier, the lawyer acting on behalf of the SFO, said
the bank had failed to prevent bribery by two executives at
Stanbic Bank Tanzania Ltd, in a statement read to the court.
The deferred prosecution agreement (DPA), the first of its
kind in Britain, is expected to be approved by the High Court
later in the hearing, after the SFO sets out the details of the
case.
London-based ICBC Standard Bank is 60 percent-owned by
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and 40
percent-owned by South Africa's Standard Bank Group.
The SFO case centres on events that took place in 2012 and
2013, before ICBC bought its controlling stake.
