* Proposed state aid make projects "highly challenging"

* Biomass co-firing subsidies are satisfactory

LONDON Nov 15 Drax, the operator of one of Europe's most polluting power plants, may not pursue plans to build two green energy projects as it says the new state aid level for the green fuel it intends to use are too low.

Britain's energy minister in August approved Drax' plans to build two 299-megawatt (MW) biomass-fired power plants in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire to diversify its power generation portfolio into greener energy sources, but the projects are now in doubt as Drax says the proposed subsidy level is disappointing.

"(The proposed subsidy level) makes the investment case for our planned dedicated biomass developments highly challenging," Drax said in its interim management statement on Tuesday.

Last month, Britain proposed to change subsidies for dedicated biomass power plants, among others, suggesting a 1.5 Renewable Obligations Certificate (ROC) reward per megawatt-hour (MWh) produced.

Drax is currently discussing internally which ROC level it would need to develop its biomass plants, a spokeswoman said.

The state aid revision is subject to a consultation period which ends on Jan. 12, 2012.

Drax said revised state aid levels for co-firing biomass were suitable to encourage more coal and biomass co-firing at its power plants.

The power generator forecast full-year earnings to reach the top end of market expectations as it benefited from its power plant's reliability and more stable conditions in the commodities market.

The company's shares were up 3.07 percent at 1113 GMT on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)