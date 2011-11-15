* Proposed state aid make projects "highly challenging"
* Biomass co-firing subsidies are satisfactory
LONDON Nov 15 Drax, the operator
of one of Europe's most polluting power plants, may not pursue
plans to build two green energy projects as it says the new
state aid level for the green fuel it intends to use are too
low.
Britain's energy minister in August approved Drax' plans to
build two 299-megawatt (MW) biomass-fired power plants in
Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire to diversify its power
generation portfolio into greener energy sources, but the
projects are now in doubt as Drax says the proposed subsidy
level is disappointing.
"(The proposed subsidy level) makes the investment case for
our planned dedicated biomass developments highly challenging,"
Drax said in its interim management statement on Tuesday.
Last month, Britain proposed to change subsidies for
dedicated biomass power plants, among others, suggesting a 1.5
Renewable Obligations Certificate (ROC) reward per megawatt-hour
(MWh) produced.
Drax is currently discussing internally which ROC level it
would need to develop its biomass plants, a spokeswoman said.
The state aid revision is subject to a consultation period
which ends on Jan. 12, 2012.
Drax said revised state aid levels for co-firing biomass
were suitable to encourage more coal and biomass co-firing at
its power plants.
The power generator forecast full-year earnings to reach the
top end of market expectations as it benefited from its power
plant's reliability and more stable conditions in the
commodities market.
The company's shares were up 3.07 percent at 1113 GMT on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)