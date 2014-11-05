LONDON Nov 5 British power producer Drax Group Plc has added forward power sales since the end of July even though trading conditions in energy markets have been challenging, it said in an interim management statement on Wednesday.

"Since publishing our half year results on 29 July, trading conditions in the markets in which we operate have remained challenging. However, we continue to benefit from a strong contracted position," the operator of one of Europe's largest coal-fired power stations said in a statement.

Drax said it had additional power sales of more than 3 terawatt hours for 2015 compared to the position it reported in July. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)