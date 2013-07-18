LONDON, July 18 A preliminary report into the
fire that broke out aboard one of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner
jets last Friday could be released this week, Britain's Air
Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said on Thursday.
"It could be that there's what's called a preliminary report
which gives the most urgent safety recommendations, that could
be fairly soon ... It could be this week," an AAIB spokeswoman
told Reuters.
The AAIB is leading the investigation into a blaze that
broke out on a parked Ethiopian Airlines jet last
week.
Investigators have been looking at several components,
including a lithium manganese battery in the Honeywell
emergency locator transmitter (ELT), as possible causes.