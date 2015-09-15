LONDON, Sept 15 A man who flew drones over
parliament, Buckingham Palace and English premier league soccer
stadiums was fined 1,800 pounds on Tuesday in what prosecutors
believe was the first case of its kind in Britain.
Nigel Wilson, 42, pleaded guilty to nine offences of
illegally flying unmanned aircraft over stadia during matches
and near the capital's landmarks last year, London's
Metropolitan Police said.
In one incident, he flew a drone over Liverpool's Anfield
stadium during the team's Champions League match against
Bulgarian side Ludogorets before posting footage he filmed of
the match on YouTube.
Police said the drone had been flown close to officers
mounted on horses, causing the animals to rear, only narrowly
avoiding hitting people nearby.
He also flew drones over Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in
London, Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and second division
Derby's iPro Stadium during match days.
Detectives found Wilson, from Nottingham, had also been
flying drones over or near the Houses of Parliament, Queen
Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace residence and London's tallest
building, the Shard skyscraper.
By law, drones must be kept in sight at all times and cannot
be flown in congested areas or within 50 metres (164 feet) of a
person or building.
"Flying drones over congested areas or buildings can pose
great risks to public safety and security, and Wilson put many
people in real danger," said London police's Chief Inspector
Nick Aldworth.
Wilson, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, was
also banned from owning, flying or helping anyone else use a
drone for the next two years.
