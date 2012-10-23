LONDON Oct 23 Britain is to double the number
of armed drone aircraft flying combat and surveillance
operations in Afghanistan, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.
In a new squadron of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), five
Reaper drones will be sent to Afghanistan and be in operation
within six weeks, with control coming, for the first time, from
terminals and screens in Britain, the newspaper said.
Pilots based in a high-tech site at RAF Waddington, a
military base in England, will fly the recently bought
American-made UAVs, according to the Guardian.
Britain's existing five Reaper drones, which are used to
target suspected insurgents in Helmand province in Afghanistan's
southwest, have been operated from a U.S. Air Force base in
Nevada because Britain has not had the capability.
The government has yet to decide whether the aircraft will
remain there after the end of 2014, when most NATO soldiers are
scheduled to be withdrawn from Afghanistan.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Christopher Wilson)