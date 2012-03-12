* Severe drought expected in spring, summer
* Seven water companies impose restrictions
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, March 12 Drought could spread to
more regions of Britain if dry weather continues this spring,
the UK's Environment Agency warned on Monday, prompting seven
water companies to impose water restrictions on their customers.
A large part of England is already in drought after
extremely low rainfall for two winters, which has affected much
of the southeast, including London, and East Anglia.
Drought could spread as far north as East Yorkshire and to
regions further west if dry weather continued this spring, the
Environment Agency said in a report published on Monday.
Rivers, canals and reservoirs are running low after the
second dry winter in a row, with some areas receiving less than
70 percent of normal amounts.
The agency does not expect low groundwater levels to be
replenished which will dry soils out further and lead to low
river levels and the drying of wetlands.
There needs to be well-above-average rainfall this month and
next to ensure a full winter-time recovery of water resources in
southern, eastern and part of central England, the report said.
The UK's Met Office, however, predicts the next three months
will be warmer than average and the possibility of heavy
rainfall is slim.
"The chances of receiving the necessary amounts of rain in
these regions are very low in the forecast," the Environment
Agency said. "We are therefore anticipating a severe drought in
spring and summer 2012."
The agency called on water companies to follow their drought
plans, show they are reducing leakage from networks, consider
sharing water with neighbouring companies and encourage
customers to use water wisely.
Anglian Water, Southern Water, South
East Water, Sutton and East Surrey Water,
Thames Water, Veolia Central Water and Veolia South
East will introduce a temporary hosepipe ban on April 5, the
firms said on Monday.
If dry weather continues, there may be even more
restrictions imposed this month, the Environment Agency warned.
Drought will also impact food production. Fruit, vegetable
and salad growers could suffer in east, central and southeast
England and there will be less drinking water available for
livestock, especially housed pigs and poultry.
Grass quality will continue to worsen, raising costs for
farmers for re-seeding or resulting in reduced livestock
numbers.
Drought also poses a risk to the environment and wildlife,
with the possibility of plant and animal species being lost at
least temporarily from freshwater and wetland sites, increased
river pollution, and a greater risk of woodland fires.
Boating on the Oxford and Grand Union Canal could also be
restricted during the main boating season - April to October -
and the levels of the Kennet and Avon Canal could be at risk,
the agency said.
However, London's Olympic Games in July and August should
not be affected by a drought.