LONDON, March 28 A drought affecting southeast
England has spread further north to parts of Yorkshire, as
another dry month depleted river levels and underground water
supplies, the UK's Environment Agency said on Wednesday.
Areas from Chesterfield to Scarborough have fallen into the
drought zone, as well as areas around Sheffield, Doncaster, Hull
and Driffield.
The rivers Don, Rother, Hull and Derwent are low or very low
for the time of year but public water supplies are unlikely to
be affected, the agency said in a statement.
The agency appealed to farmers and businesses to use water
wisely and share available resources.
"Today south and east Yorkshire have moved into official
drought status, reflecting the impact that this extremely dry
period is having on the environment in the area," Trevor Bishop,
the agency's head of water resources, said.
A large part of England is already in drought after
extremely low rainfall for two winters, which has affected much
of the southeast, including London, and East Anglia.
Earlier this month, the agency warned drought could spread
to more regions of Britain if dry weather continued this spring,
which prompted seven water companies to impose water
restrictions on their customers.
