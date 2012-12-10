LONDON Dec 10 Britain should consider
legalising drug use and examine international models of
decriminalisation, lawmakers said on Monday in a report likely
to spark fierce debate within the coalition government.
Parliament's Home Affairs Committee said Britain's drugs
policy was not working and called on Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservative-led coalition government to appoint a
royal commission to review the issue.
"We believe that there is now, more than ever, a case for a
fundamental review of all UK drugs policy in the international
context, to establish a package of measures that will be
effective in combating the harm caused by drugs, both at home
and abroad," it said.
It said it had been impressed by Portugal's decriminalised
regime, where users are not prosecuted over the possession of
small amounts of drugs and are instead referred to a
non-criminal "dissuasion commission".
"Although it is not certain that the Portuguese experience
could be replicated in the UK, given societal differences, we
believe this is a model that merits significantly closer
consideration," the committee said.
The government should also fund research into the
effectiveness of marijuana legalisation in the U.S. states of
Washington and Colorado, as well as into Uruguay's proposed
state monopoly of cannabis production and sale, it said.
Drug dealers continued to thrive while far too many users
were not in treatment or failed to shake off their addiction, it
said.
The committee can only make recommendations and has no power
over the government, but its reports can influence policy.
Illegal drug use in Britain is falling and is almost at its
lowest level since measurements began in 1996, but more than
300,000 Britons are estimated to be addicted to heroin or crack
cocaine.
Drug policy is a highly politicised issue in Britain, where
alcohol and tobacco are legal but recreational drugs are
prohibited.
Ministers in 2009 reversed a move to lower the criminal
penalties associated with cannabis and sacked the head of the
government's drugs advisory body after he said marijuana was
less harmful than alcohol.