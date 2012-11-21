LONDON Nov 21 Street hawkers and independent
shop owners in London's East End have come up with a medieval
solution to combat the age-old problem of rising rents.
Fearful that the unique character of their area is being
eroded by global retail chains, gentrification and soaring
property costs, some 200 businesses have formed the East End
Trades Guild.
East London's modern manifestation of an ancient city guild
- whose history dates back to the 12th century - aims to
establish rent review workshops, trade with one another, and
build relationships with developers and local authorities.
A 10,000 pound ($15,900) a year rent rise for one local
business led to the guild's creation, secretary Krissie Nicolson
told Reuters.
"Most of our members are below 10 people and many are
one-man operations, but they're what gives colour, light and
character to our streets. When they're gone, they're gone,"
Nicolson said.
Long the impoverished neighbours of the prosperous financial
district, badly bombed in World War Two and buffeted by the
decline of British industry, the streets once prowled by Jack
the Ripper have lately become hot property.
East London has experienced the most dramatic rise in rents
in the entire city, up some 13 percent in a year.
The guild's members say that if they are forced out, the
London neighbourhood portrayed as a gritty urban landscape
filled with working class characters in the "EastEnders" soap
opera, will become just another faceless shopping district.
Local toy-shop owner Les Bobrow, whose landlord first
insisted on nearly doubling the rent on his small site is a good
example of what's happening.
Bobrow's store, with its wooden toys, Venetian masks and
garish costumes, has seen a sea of designer fashion shops
surround him in the last few years, as small independent shops
disappear.
"Only two other long-standing market stores remain," Bobrow
said.
($1 = 0.6284 British pounds)
(Reporting By Peter Schwartzstein)