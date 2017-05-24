LONDON May 25 British car production fell 18.2
percent in April from a year earlier as the number of
manufacturing days in the month was reduced by a later Easter
break, an industry body said on Thursday.
Car output fell to 122,116 cars but was still up 1 percent
in the first four months of the year at its highest level since
2000, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and
Traders (SMMT).
"Car production fell significantly in April due to the later
Easter bank holiday weekend, which reduced the number of active
production days that month, and also due to unplanned production
adjustments," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.
The Easter break was at the end of March in 2016.
There was strike action at BMW's Mini plant in
central England - which accounts for just over 10 percent of
total industry output - on two days in April.
The SMMT also called on politicians ahead of a national
election due on June 8 to support the country's car
manufacturing industry during upcoming talks over Britain's
departure from the European Union.
"We need the next government to safeguard the conditions
that have made us globally competitive, keeping us open and
trading and delivering an ambitious industrial strategy for our
sector," Hawes said.
Opinion polls show Prime Minister Theresa May should win the
election comfortably.
The SMMT said if Brexit talks take longer than the two years
set out in EU legislation, the government should push for
arrangements which maintain tariff-free and borderless trade
with the EU. More than half the cars made in Britain are
exported to the European Union.
Ford, Britain's biggest automotive engine maker, said
earlier this month that a transitional deal is "really critical"
for the future of its investments in Britain, which include two
plants.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by David Clarke)