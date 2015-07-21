LONDON, July 21 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Tuesday that he did not intend to allow a looser
implementation of rules separating British banks' retail and
investment banking operations.
Osborne's commitment to tough banking regulation has been
questioned since he decided last week not to renew the contract
of the chief executive of the country's Financial Conduct
Authority, Martin Wheatley.
Asked by a member of parliament about a media report that
finance ministry officials were preparing to relax incoming
ring-fencing rules, Osborne said he was unaware of this.
"That's not the case. These are decisions now for the
regulators. You know (Bank of England Governor) Mark Carney, you
know (BoE Deputy Governor) Andrew Bailey. These are not people
who would welcome being leant upon by me," he said.
"Broadly speaking we should let a lot of this banking
regulation settle down. I would include the ring-fencing
legislation."
