LONDON Feb 24 The poor conduct of some of
Britain's banks has overshadowed the improvements they have made
in becoming more resilient as far as the public is concerned,
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
Speaking before parliament's Treasury Committee, Carney said
the ongoing negative headlines around the conduct of some banks
had overshadowed improvements in both capital and liquidity.
"That's entirely understandable given the headlines that
people are faced with every day," he said, following a string of
scandals over tax avoidance and currency rigging.
"There is a recognition that the system has moved back from
its very fragile state in the wake of the crisis but probably
not a full appreciation of the extent to which the system has
built resiliency both in terms of capital and liquidity."
Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, appearing before the same
committee, said the conduct issues had also distracted "at the
margin" from the role the banks can help in the overall economic
recovery.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams)