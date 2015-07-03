* UK to cut depositor protection by 10,000 pounds
By David Milliken
LONDON, July 3 British savers will have less of
their money protected if a bank fails next year, the government
said on Friday, blaming European Union rules which one senior
lawmaker called "absurd".
Relations between Britain and the EU are already tense.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who is trying to reshape relations
with the 27-member bloc before calling a referendum by the end
of 2017 on whether to stay in, wants to ensure that Britain is
not disadvantaged by not using the euro.
The EU bars governments from offering more than 100,000
euros ($110,000) of protection to savers if a lender collapses.
It requires countries that are not in the euro, such as Britain,
to adjust local currency limits once every five years.
Sterling has strengthened by around 20 percent since the
last change, so the limit for depositor protection will fall by
10,000 pounds ($15,600) to 75,000 pounds from the start of 2016.
Andrew Tyrie, the Conservative legislator who heads the
British parliament's finance committee, said the EU directive
which requires this was "defective" and that he would ask
Britain's finance ministry to lobby the EU for changes.
"It is absurd that the depreciation of the euro, largely
brought about by the crisis in the euro zone in general and the
Greek crisis in particular, should be forcing a reduction in the
level of protection available to UK depositors," he said.
The British Bankers' Association called the change
"disappointing", as customers were used to the 85,000 pound
guarantee.
Britain's deposit protection scheme has paid out more than
26 billion pounds to 4.5 million people since it was established
in 2001. Major claims include Northern Rock, which suffered a
bank run at the start of the financial crisis in 2007.
Britain's finance ministry said less than 5 percent of
customers of banks, building societies and credit unions would
be affected by the lower limit.
The European Commission had no immediate comment.
Other changes to the deposit guarantee scheme are more
favourable for savers. Deposits of up to 1 million pounds will
gain protection for up to six months in some circumstances - if
a customer has just sold a house or received an inheritance, for
example.
Large businesses and smaller local government authorities
will also gain protection for the first time.
The Bank of England also said it was considering allowing
people with deposits of more than 75,000 pounds in long-term
savings accounts to move their money without a penalty.
