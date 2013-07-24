By David Milliken
LONDON, July 24 Britain's business minister,
Vince Cable, has accused the Bank of England of holding back
economic recovery by imposing excessive financial burdens on
banks and demanding they build up high levels of capital.
The central bank gained new powers in April to require banks
and building societies to hold extra capital to make them less
reliant on public support in the case of collapse, something
banks oppose because it dilutes shareholders' short-term
returns.
The BoE surprised markets last month when, a few days before
former governor Mervyn King retired, it said two major lenders,
Barclays and mutually owned Nationwide, fell short of a
3 percent leverage target and needed to set out a plan to get to
that level.
The regulator did not give a deadline for this, leading some
analysts to assume the requirement would be enforced at the end
of 2013, in line with other new regulatory demands on capital,
though it has since said Nationwide will have until 2015.
Cable was reported on Wednesday as saying that lenders had
protested to him that the uncertainty created by the BoE had
hurt lending - a view he shared in part.
"One of the anxieties in the business community is that the
so-called 'capital Taliban' in the Bank of England are imposing
restrictions which at this delicate stage of recovery actually
make it more difficult for companies to operate and expand," the
Financial Times quoted Cable as saying in an interview.
A Business Ministry spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that
the comments reflected Cable's belief that capital restrictions
were one factor behind weak lending to small businesses, and
that he would meet new BoE Governor Mark Carney in due course.
"Vince Cable's views on the lack of bank lending to small
business are well known. Along with others in government, he
wants to build a stronger economy that supports UK firms. He's
keen to work with the Bank of England to achieve this," the
spokeswoman said.
The finance ministry and the Bank of England declined to
comment about the remarks.
However in setting a remit for the BoE's Financial Policy
Committee, which makes overarching recommendations for bank
stability, finance minister George Osborne said in April that it
was currently "particularly important" for the central bank to
take account of short-term growth.
The BoE has said it instructed Barclays and Nationwide to
raise capital in a way that does not affect lending.
Cable's comments come just weeks after outgoing BoE governor
King criticised banks for lobbying politicians and trying to
undermine the new regulatory framework.
The new bank governor, Mark Carney, told a reporter in jest
on Wednesday that British banks needed to act with a bit more
"sense and sensibility", the title of a book by novelist Jane
Austen whom Carney had announced will feature on the new 10
pound note.
Carney was asked whether he felt "Pride or Prejudice" -
another of Austen's works - about the performance of Britain's
banking system.
"We're looking for a little bit more sense and sensibility
thank you," he told Channel 4 News, with a broad smile.