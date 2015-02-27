LONDON Feb 27 British wage growth has turned
around and will feed through to higher inflation at some point,
meaning the Bank of England will have to start thinking about
raising interest rates, policymaker Kristin Forbes said in an
interview published on Friday.
Monetary Policy Committee member Forbes said "strong
underlying fundamentals" in the economy would mean the BoE would
need to start thinking about raising interest rates, although
the timing would depend on what happens with wages.
"Wage growth has turned around and we expect it to continue
to strengthen. At some point that will feed through into higher
inflation," Forbes told the Yorkshire Post newspaper.
She also said there was no evidence Britain was falling into
a period of deflation, when expectations of falling prices
become entrenched.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by William Schomberg and
Clarence Fernandez)